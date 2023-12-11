DA investigating ‘unattended death’ of woman in East Bridgewater after her body found outside a home

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a death in East Bridgewater after a woman’s body was found outside a home Sunday morning, Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Officials said, in a statement on Monday, that they continue to investigate the “unattended death” of a woman who was found unresponsive outside a Belmont Street home.

On Sunday the DA’s office called the woman’s death “suspicious.”

Investigators are still working to identify the woman.

“This was not a random act, and there is no imminent threat to public safety,” according to the DA’s office.

No additional information has been given.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

