Officer-involved shooting investigation shuts down Boston neighborhood

BOSTON — Law enforcement blocked off a Boston neighborhood Friday morning amid an investigation into an officer-involved shooting, authorities said.

Boston police officers responded to the area of 24 Selkirk Road near Sutherland Road in the city’s Brighton section, where yellow crime scene tape was visible near a home that investigators were focused on.

Specific details surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately available. There was also no word on injuries to those involved.

The Boston Police Department is expected to provide an update during a 12:30 p.m. news conference.

Boston 25 News spotted multiple emergency vehicles parked in the area, a K9 team sniffing around, and detectives gathering evidence.

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A neighborhood resident told Boston 25 that she heard at least one gunshot.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the neighborhood until further notice.

Boston 25 has a crew at the scene and will stream the police update live.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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