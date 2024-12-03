Woman struck, seriously injured in Brockton crash

BROCKTON, Mass. — A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Brockton on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a pedestrian crash in the area of 562 North Main Street at Battles Street just before 7 a.m. found a woman suffering from serious injuries, according to the Brockton Police Department.

The 37-year-old woman, whose name hasn’t been released, is undergoing treatment at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Brockton pedestrian crash

Aerial video showed two police cruisers blocking off the scene and the area roped off with police tape.

The driver who struck the woman remained at the scene and is said to be cooperating with investigators.

Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

