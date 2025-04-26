D.A. identifies one of the two victims of fatal Salem stabbing

SALEM, Mass. — The Essex District Attorney has announced the identity of one of the two victims of the fatal Salem Stabbing.

Andrew Ross Guempel, 41, was last known to reside in Arizona, was the first of two victims identified.

The second victim’s name has not been released.

This comes after two people were found dead in a body of woods next to a Salem Walmart on Wednesday, April 23.

The accused killer, 30-year-old Jay Blodget, was arraigned in Salem District Court on Thursday, April 24.

At this time, the identity of the second victim will not be released pending notification to their family.

