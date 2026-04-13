Small Mass. college may not have ‘sufficient resources’ to remain open, state warns

PAXTON, Mass. — The state is going through contingency planning with Anna Maria College in Paxton, after determining that the school may not have sufficient finances to stay open for the next 18 months.

The Catholic college’s leadership said the serious financial pressures “reflect both longstanding structural challenges in the higher education sector and the particular impact of enrollment declines on a small, tuition-dependent institution.” Massachusetts has seen a spate of closures and consolidations among smaller higher education outfits in recent years -- at least 24 between 2014 and 2022, according to state officials.

The Department of Higher Education on Friday posted a notice declaring that it “cannot confirm that the Anna Maria College has sufficient resources to be able to sustain operations at current levels and substantially fulfill its obligations to enrolled and admitted students for both the current and the subsequent academic year.”

The notice was required under a financial assessment and risk monitoring process that grew out of the state’s response to the 2018 closure of Mt. Ida College in Newton.

Anna Maria is working to develop “an orderly process in case the institution decides not to sustain operations at or near current levels over the next 18 months,” the state said, and is required to come up with academic options and pathways, organize robust student support services, and communicate timely notifications to relevant stakeholders.

“Anna Maria has undertaken a comprehensive and systematic review of its operations and has taken steps to address those pressures. These actions included reductions in staffing and operating costs. The College recognizes that additional measures will be required and anticipates further cost reductions in FY2027 through ongoing financial viability reviews across the institution,” the school said in a statement. “Meanwhile, the College’s early enrollment indicators have shown some movement in a positive direction. As of March 31, 2026, Fall 2026 deposits are trending ahead of the same period in prior years, with activity across domestic, transfer, and international categories. The College is mindful that early-cycle data has limitations and will continue to monitor these trends closely.”

The school’s board has been meeting with college leadership to review financials and monitor enrollment, and has also participated directly in meetings with state officials. The school said its board “continues to evaluate all options available to the institution with the best interests of students as its primary consideration.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group