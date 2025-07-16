DA identifies man who died days after double shooting in Mass. city

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A double shooting in a Massachusetts city last week is now being investigated as a homicide after one of the victims died in the hospital, authorities announced Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a gunshot victim at an apartment on Orange Street in Springfield around 10:30 p.m. Friday found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

One victim was rushed to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries, where he died on Sunday. The DA’s office identified him as Eric Wilson, 54, of Springfield.

The second victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit, under the direction of Captain Trent Duda, is investigating with the Hampden District Attorney’s Murder Unit.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Springfield detectives at 413-787-6355.

