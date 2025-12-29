DA identifies man struck, killed by SUV while crossing street in Walpole

WALPOLE, Mass. — Authorities have identified an 83-year-old man who was struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a street in Walpole over the weekend.

Officers responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Washington Street around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, identified Monday as David Johnson, of Walpole, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The driver, a 19-year-old woman, remained at the scene. Charges have not yet been filed against her.

An investigation remains ongoing.

