DA identifies man shot by Malden police following alleged armed robbery and assault on woman

MALDEN, Mass — Police have launched an investigation after an officer-involved shooting in a busy section of Malden on Wednesday morning, the Middlesex District Attorney says.

Dominique Matthew Long, 31, of Malden, was shot by police after a confrontation, according to authorities.

The DA’s office says Long engaged in an altercation with a 43-year-old Malden woman in the area of 260 Eastern Avenue around 9:15 a.m. Long allegedly threw a cup at the victim before punching her in the head and stealing her iPad while she was trying to record him before police were called to the scene.

Arriving officers say Long brandished a knife towards the victim before walking down Eastern Avenue.

Malden Police say they arrived on scene and began speaking with Long, who allegedly refused to comply with officers’ orders to put down a number of items he was carrying.

According to the DA’s office, Long then pulled a kitchen-style knife from his pants pocket and began advancing toward officers. Police say they deployed less-than-lethal tasers that were ineffective.

Another officer at the scene then shot Long, striking him, police say. According to authorities, Long was responsive on scene and was transported to a Boston hospital where he’s in stable condition.

The woman who was allegedly attacked by Long was also transported to the hospital and later released. Another officer was also transported and released in relation to this incident.

Long’s cousin is baffled he was involved in a police confrontation.

“He’s very much a very friendly, non-threatening, very goofy kid, silly kid,” he said.

Several cruisers and investigators could be seen canvassing an expansive crime scene on Eastern Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m.

A hat and clothing could be seen on the ground surrounded by yellow crime scene tape near a Good Year Auto Service location.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting Malden police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

