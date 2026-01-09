DA identifies man killed in standoff at Mass. home that left police chief, sergeant injured

HINSDALE, Mass. — Authorities on Friday released new information about a man who was killed in a standoff at a home in a Massachusetts town earlier this week that also left a police chief and a sergeant injured.

Officers conducting a well-being check at a home at 53 Off South Street in the Berkshire County town of Hinsdale on Wednesday learned a man had locked himself in a bedroom on the first floor, according to Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue.

The check came a day after the man in question, identified Friday as 27-year-old Biagio Kauvil, had placed a call to the FBI’s National Threat Operation Center and made claims that sparked mental health concerns, Shugrue said during a news conference.

NTOC officials told Shugrue’s office that Kauvil communicated to them that he felt paranoid, believed law enforcement was listening to his phone calls, and that organized crime groups were attacking his family.

“He thought that someone was trying to lure him into the house, into a machine in his basement, that would damage the body and drain life,” Shugrue said.

A total of five police officers, including the Hinsdale police chief, a Hinsdale police sergeant, a Hinsdale police officer, and two Dalton police officers, responded to Kauvil’s home after he made multiple abandoned 911 calls.

Kauvil agreed to speak to the sergeant through the locked door of the bedroom, but after about 30 minutes, Shugrue said police determined it was necessary to take him into custody.

DA provides update on officer-involved shooting in western Mass. town

When police breached the bedroom door, Kauvil was holding a gun in one hand, struggling with the sergeant, and repeating, “Just kill me,” according to Shugrue. First responders were able to secure Kauvil face down on a bed, but he was able to hold on to the gun as the struggle ensued.

Shugrue said Kauvil then discharged his weapon, shooting the sergeant in the hand. The bullet went through the sergeant’s hand and hit the chest of the chief, who was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Kauvil was tased twice before a Hinsdale officer opened fire, striking the sergeant in the elbow with one shot and Kauvil in the head with a second shot, according to Shugrue.

Kauvil was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Hinsdale’s police chief was treated and released the same day. The sergeant was transported from Berkshire Medical Center to Albany Medical Center in New York for the continued treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the officers involved in the standoff are not being released at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

