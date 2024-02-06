DA identifies man charged with attempted murder in Danvers trailer park shooting and police standoff

DANVERS, Mass. — A suspect is in custody and part of Route 1 in Danvers remains shut down Monday afternoon amid an investigation into a reported shooting at a trailer park that left a woman hospitalized and prompted a tense standoff, officials said.

Troopers and Danvers police officers are investigating the shooting in the area of 98 Newbury Street, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Boston 25′s Drew Karedes reported that the southbound lanes are closed to traffic at the exit to Route 114 West.

State police said that there was a “barricaded male suspect” inside a trailer, but they were taken into custody a short time after a NEMLEC tactical team was called to the scene.

That suspect has been identified as 62-year-old Joseph M. Hurley. He is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

After he was taken into custody, Hurley was transported to an area hospital.

A female shooting victim was transported to a local hospital where she was then flown in a medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. She is not being identified and there was no immediate word on her condition.

“We have shut down Route 1 in that area,” state police said in a post on X. “We ask the public to avoid the area.”

Neighbors say the alleged gunman had an argument with his girlfriend over a pack of cigarettes and that’s when he allegedly turned violent.

“He was always talking but not this last month, I knew something was up,” said neighbor Ken Salvago. “It just goes back to mental illness. He’s had it for a while, he was doing good for a while...just a ticking time bomb waiting to blow up.”

Hurley was holed up in a mobile home for about 2 hours, where the Essex DA’s Office says he traded gunfire with arriving officers.

“The biggest fear they have to worry about is if something were to happen and there’s gunfire going, you could go through three trailers before the bullet stops,” said Brian Gallagher who was staying nearby.

“It looked like a nightmare 500 cop cars I never seen anything like it,” said Eric Morriss, a neighbor.

Video from the scene showed Danvers police cruisers and ambulances gathered along the side of the highway near the trailer park as negotiators worked alongside law enforcement.

State police are now executing a search warrant on the home where Hurley was barricaded.

“I hope the woman who was shot is okay... I pray for her,” Salvago said. “It’s a very sad story.”

Facts and circumstances about what led up to the shooting remain unclear.

Hurley will be arraigned in Salem District Court on Tuesday.

No additional details were immediately available.

