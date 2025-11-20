DA identifies man charged in crash that killed bicyclist outside Mass. courthouse

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist outside a courthouse in a Massachusetts city on Wednesday morning.

Paulo Castro, 69 of Framingham, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Framingham District Court on a charge of leaving the scene of personal injury causing death, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a bicyclist in the area of Gorman Road and Concord Street near Framingham District Court just before 10 a.m. found a 43-year-old Framingham man in need of emergency medical treatment, Ryand and Baker said.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Castro, who is accused of driving off after the crash, was later tracked down and arrested.

The DA’s office and state police are assisting Framingham police with an investigation.

