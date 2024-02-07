DA identifies construction worker killed after foundation of Hanson home collapses

HANSON, Mass — A worker was killed Wednesday when the foundation of a home under construction in Hanson partially collapsed, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a person trapped in the rubble of a collapse at 50 Dwight Street around 11:30 a.m. learned workers were digging to waterproof the basement when the foundation broke away, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced during a news conference.

After hours of working to extricate the victim’s body with airbags, Cruz announced that 51-year-old Gerceir Osvaldo DeFaria was removed from the rubble around 2:49 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much weight fell on top of DeFaria.

A family member at the scene shared a photo of DeFaria with Boston 25 News.

It’s not clear if the house is inhabitable due to the extensive damage, Cruz noted.

The investigation is active and ongoing by OSHA, Massachusetts State Police, and Hanson Police.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office has been called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

