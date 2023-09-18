DA: Authorities investigating death of an infant brought to hospital in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass — State and Lawrence police are investigating the death of a baby that was brought to a hospital Friday evening and later declared dead, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

The baby was brought to Holy Family Hospital and declared deceased Friday evening, the DA’s office said.

Officials did not disclose the reason why the infant was taken to the hospital.

The DA’s office said it is waiting to release any further details until the Chief Medical Examiner’s office gives an official ruling.

The Department of Children and Families was also informed and is assisting police with the investigating, a DCF spokesperson told Boston 25.

