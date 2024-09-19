DA assisting with criminal investigation into Mass. prison attack that injured 5 officers, DOC says

LANCASTER, Mass. — The Worcester District Attorney’s Office is assisting with a criminal investigation into an attack inside a Massachusetts on Wednesday night that left five officers hospitalized, the state’s Department of Correction announced Thursday.

Two correction officers were assaulted and stabbed by prisoners at Lancaster’s Souza Baranowski Correctional Center just before 6:30 p.m. and three other officers were hurt while responding to the incident, according to DOC Interim Commissioner Shawn Jenkins.

Four of the officers have since been released from the hospital, while one remains hospitalized. The officer still undergoing treatment was “repeatedly stabbed about 12 times” with a makeshift fashioned from a smashed smart tablet, Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union President Dennis Martin said.

“I am deeply concerned about the incident at Souza Baranowski Correctional Center, which resulted in injuries to five correction officers,” Jenkins said in a statement. “My thoughts are with the officers and their families at this time and the Department offers our full support to the officers as they recover from their injuries.”

Since the attack, Jenkins said the DOC has “modified” operations at Souza Baranowski Correctional Center to “ensure the safety and security of all who work and reside there.” The update from Jenkins came after Martin blasted the DOC for ignoring union warnings about an escalation of violent acts in recent months.

“Our correction officers perform an essential and difficult job. Their safety is our top priority,” Jenkins said. “Violence against DOC staff is unacceptable, and we will take the steps necessary to ensure those responsible are held accountable under the law.”

Jenkins noted that the prisoners involved in the attack have been identified and moved to other DOC facilities, adding that a “comprehensive investigation” and “full security assessment” are underway at Souza Baranowski.

Jenkins also said an Employee Assistance Unit has been made available to provide support and resources to DOC staff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group