DA: 80-year-old woman dead after getting trapped under car in driveway of North Reading home

NORTH READING, Mass. — An 80-year-old woman died after she got trapped under a car in the driveway of her home in North Reading last week, officials announced Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a person stuck under a car in her driveway near the corner of Fieldcrest and Hollywood terraces just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 29 freed the victim from underneath a Buick Regal, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and North Reading Chief of Police Mark Zimmerman.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the car belonged to the woman and that there was no occupant in the car at the time of the incident.

It wasn’t immediately known how the woman ended up under the Buick or what caused her to get trapped, but Ryan and Zimmerman said foul play isn’t suspected.

State troopers assigned to Ryan’s office are assisting North Reading police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

