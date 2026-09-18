Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Salem

SALEM, Mass. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Salem.

The crash took place on North and Lynde Streets around 7:20 p.m., according to Salem Police.

The 59-year-old man riding the bike was taken to Salem Hospital, and then later to a Boston area hospital for further treatment. The man suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, officials say.

The 79-year-old driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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