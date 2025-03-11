Cybertrucks vandalized at Tesla dealership in Dedham

DEDHAM, Mass. — An investigation is underway after multiple Cybertrucks were vandalized at a Tesla dealership along Route 1 in Dedham, authorities said.

Officers were called to the dealership at 840 Providence Highway around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after an employee discovered at least three damaged vehicles on the lot, according to the Dedham Police Department.

Drone video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed one Cybertruck at the dealership with flat tires.

Cybertrucks vandalized

This case of vandalism comes after several Tesla charging stations were set on fire in Littleton last week. The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s office said an initial investigation determined that the blaze was likely intentionally set.

Police didn’t share any additional details about the incident at the Route 1 dealership.

Both local acts involving Tesla products remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group