CVS plans to close pharmacy inside Target in Dorchester

BOSTON — CVS plans to shut its pharmacy inside the Target in Dorchester.

The pharmacy at the Geneva Avenue Target location will close on March 6.

Prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy at 451 Washington Street, which is also in Dorchester, about a mile away.

Last week, CVS announced the company will close dozens of pharmacies inside Target stores around the country.

CVS says it’s trimming back operations based on changing populations, market conditions, and customer health needs.

Other locations will close between February and April.

CVS intends to close 300 of its stores by the end of the year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group