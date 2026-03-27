Cuteness alert: These WooSox fans were born just in time for opening day at Polar Park in Worcester

WORCESTER — A new group of WooSox fans has come into the world in the Worcester area.

They’re small, but mighty.

And, they’re wearing WooSox onesies.

Four newborns arrived “just in time for Opening Day 2026″ at Polar Park, UMass Memorial Health said in a social media post on Friday.

A new group of @WooSox fans arrived at UMass Memorial Medical Center and Milford Regional Medical Center just in time for Opening Day 2026 at @PolarPark. ⚾ pic.twitter.com/LghA7TXXph — UMass Memorial Health (@umassmemorial) March 27, 2026

The babies were born at UMass Memorial Medical Center and Milford Regional Medical Center, officials said.

WooSox babies (UMass Memorial Health)

The newborns sported onesies with a baseball and the words “It’s my opening day.”

It's a great morning because we play baseball today 🙂 pic.twitter.com/BhrUWWUZCd — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) March 27, 2026

“It’s a great morning because we play baseball today,” the WooSox said in a social media post on Friday morning.

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