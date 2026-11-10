Customers report shortage as homeowners look for alternate heating options this winter season

As temperatures drop, the demand for ways to keep warm may be heating up, from pellet stoves to wood-burning fireplaces--more homeowners are exploring alternatives to traditional heating systems, but now the question is, can local stores can keep up?

“I mean pellet stoves are a massive savings,” Brian St. Croix tells Boston 25. Croix is the owner of an HVAC company in Plymouth and says he’s used a pellet stove to keep warm during the winter season for years, but when he went to stock up, the shelves were empty.

“I am looking around and I don’t see any pellets whatsoever,” said St. Croix. “I am like well ok when’s the next truck coming, uh we don’t have a report of any trucks coming and we don’t know when anymore are coming.”

Boston 25 News spoke with the assistant manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware, Santiago Alavarez, he says it’s almost like the winter season came earlier than expected.

“We had a promo going on two or three weeks ago, the heaters went out the window, you see that many out there because we had to replenish everything that we sold,” said Alvarez.

“The price difference alone is going to draw people into it. I mean even if it’s a long-term purchase of spending the initial two thousand to get the pellet stove, your monthly budget you know it makes sense for everybody,” said St. Croix.

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