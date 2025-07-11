‘Crisis of our generation’: Local advocates fighting for statewide cell phone ban in schools

BOSTON — As a bill banning cell phones in public schools picks up steam on Beacon Hill, parents and advocates against early smartphone use are speaking out in favor as well.

One of those supporters is Christina Earle, a co-founder of Hingham’s Wait Until Eighth Chapter.

According to their national website, “The Wait Until 8th pledge empowers parents to rally together to delay giving children a smartphone until at least the end of 8th grade. Let’s protect the elementary and middle school years from the distractions and the dangers of a smartphone. Banding together helps decrease the pressure to have a phone at an early age.”

Earle said they have already been in contact with Hingham Schools to support cell phone-free learning.

“We are in full support of it,” she said Thursday. “It is a big distraction if they bring it into the classroom... It’s just hard to peel away, and we’re going to learn later on, basically, this is the crisis of our generation.”

Governor Maura Healey on Wednesday said in part, “We know that distraction-free learning is the best way to set our students up for success. Restricting cellphone use in our schools will support parents and teachers, protect the mental health of young people, and help our students learn and grow.”

Families and loved ones of students Boston 25 spoke with on Thursday were also in full support.

Marie St. Jean, the sister of a 10-year-old who goes to school in Boston, agreed with the governor.

She explained, “If we’re trying to communicate with them, we know they’re at school. We can just call the school. Why would they have a cell phone?”

Sponsors of the bill said it would be up to each district on how they would enforce this, and facilitate communication between parents and students.

Dozens of districts across the state already have their own cell phone bans.

Sponsors expect the bill to be on the Senate floor by the end of July.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

