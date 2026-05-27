Crime concerns in downtown Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Common sits right behind City Hall on Main Street.

It is a very public gathering space for events, and on this day, a place to relax and just enjoy spring.

But it’s not always like this.

In the last month, there have been two stabbings in Worcester Common.

They come at a time when there is growing concern for public safety in other parts of downtown, including the Canal District near Polar Park where millions of dollars are being invested to attract businesses and consumers.

Tim Murray, president of the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce says he’s hearing complaints from area business owners.

“We’ve seen tremendous investment in downtown Worcester. In housing and in restaurants, just over the last ten-fifteen years and it continues. We want to maintain that moment, but it will quickly stop if people don’t feel safe,” Murray said.

At City Hall, City Manager Eric Batista tells me he believes Worcester is a safe city, but he adds the recent violence in Worcester Common hits close to home.

He plans to meet with police, social service agencies and others to find ways to address the issue.

“We have a big issue, not only in Worcester but across the state, with the unhoused and homeless population. That’s one of the issues that impacts public safety, the perception of public safety as well. And its our job to make sure we have plans to address those,” Batista said..

“Perception matters,” Murray added. “And I think we’re seeing a growing concern based on some of the incidents and the visibility and the complaints we are receiving from the owners in the downtown canal district. We want to make sure that those are addressed.”

The City Manager said he hopes to issue a Plan of Action in the coming weeks.

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