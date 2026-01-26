Crews work to put out house fire in Mattapoisett

MATTAPOISETT, MASS. — Crews are battling a house fire in Mattapoisett on Martha’s Way.

Heavy smoke and flames are visible coming from the structure, which has been badly charred.

Boston 25 has reached out for more information regarding possible injuries and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

