Crews search for man who went missing in New Hampshire river

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Crews launched a water and air search for a man who went missing in the Piscataqua River over the weekend, state police said Monday morning.

At 3:30 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a report of a stopped car on Interstate 95 along the Piscataqua River Bridge in Portsmouth.

When troopers arrived, they found evidence indicating the driver left the car and entered the Piscataqua River, state police said in a statement.

The man’s identity was not known on Monday.

Troopers immediately began coordinating a search with members of the Maine State Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, and New Hampshire State Police - Marine Patrol, state police said.

A State Police helicopter and multiple rescue boats were deployed, but the man was not located.

Crews suspended the search due to bad weather conditions, state police said.

Investigators do not believe the man’s disappearance to be suspicious.

“The State Police remind anyone struggling with a mental health crisis that help is available,” state police said.

Anyone can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free and confidential support for themselves, a friend, or a loved one.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

