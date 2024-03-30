Crews in Puerto Rico search for a fourth day on Saturday for a missing U.S. Marine from Worcester

LUQUILLO, Puerto Rico — Search and rescue crews in Puerto Rico continued their search on Saturday for a missing U.S. Marine from Worcester.

Corporal Samuel Wanjiru was last seen on Wednesday at a beach in Luquillo.

“The search for the 26-year-old young man continues on La Pared beach in Luquillo with divers, boats, jet skis, a helicopter, and from the coast with NMEAD personnel, from the Ceiba area of NMEAD, OMMEs of Luquillo, Juncos and Ceiba, FURA of the Policía de Puerto Rico U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan and volunteers from Luquillo Surf Rescue,” said Puerto Rico’s emergency management in a post to social media on Saturday.

Crews leading the search said sea conditions in the area are expected to remain dangerous until Sunday, and officials are warning beachgoers to be careful.

Emergency management officials in Puerto Rico said a swimmer was rescued at Las Picuas beach in Rio Grande on Saturday after being swept away by the sea currents. Police were able to get the woman out of the water, and say she is stable.

“We don’t want anyone else to lose their lives on our beaches,” said emergency officials on Saturday. “This week they are not suitable for swimmers. Don’t take any chances.”

The U.S. Marine Corps released additional information about Wanjiru on Thursday. Wanjiru serves as a Motor Vehicle Operator with MWSS-472, according to the U.S. Marines.

Wanjiru was not in active-duty status or conducting military operations, at the time he went missing a USMC spokesperson said.

“4th Marine Aircraft Wing is concerned for the Marine’s welfare and is in communication with Wanjiru’s family, local authorities, and the U.S. Coast Guard while the search for Wanjiru continues.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

