Crews in Puerto Rico continue search for missing U.S. Marine from Worcester

The Coast Guard is continuing its search efforts in Puerto Rico for a missing U.S. Marine from Worcester.

Crews searched over the weekend in Puerto Rico waters for Marine Corporal Samuel Wanjiru, who was last seen on Wednesday in the beach area of “La Pared” in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, the Coast Guard said in a post on Facebook.

The search involved “Watchstanders and an MH60T Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Borinquen,” the Coast Guard said in a post on Facebook on Saturday.

The Coast Guard said it is supporting local agencies in Puerto Rico with the search for Wanjiru.

“High surf and life threatening rip currents continue in western, northern and eastern beaches” of Puerto Rico, the Coast Guard said Saturday. “Beachgoers should stay out of the water until conditions subside.”

Emergency management officials in Puerto Rico said a swimmer was rescued at Las Picuas beach in Rio Grande on Saturday after being swept away by the sea currents. Police were able to get the woman out of the water, and she is stable.

“We don’t want anyone else to lose their lives on our beaches,” emergency officials earlier said on Saturday. “This week they are not suitable for swimmers. Don’t take any chances.”

The U.S. Marine Corps released additional information about Wanjiru on Thursday. Wanjiru serves as a Motor Vehicle Operator with MWSS-472, according to the U.S. Marines.

Wanjiru was not in active-duty status or conducting military operations at the time he went missing, a U.S. Marine spokesperson said.

