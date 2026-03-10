One person in critical condition after being pulled from house fire in Salem

SALEM, Mass. — One person was rescued from a fire in Salem this afternoon on Roslyn Street and is currently in critical condition, according to authorities.

Officials say the person was transported to Mass General Hospital.

The third-floor window appeared to be smashed open, and the side of the house appeared to be completely charred.

The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal, the Salem Fire Chief, and the Essex County District Attorney are expected to give a press conference later this evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

