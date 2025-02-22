Crews continue to investigate massive blaze in Lynn that engulfed home, church

LYNN, Mass. — Crews in Lynn remain on the scene after a massive blaze broke out at a home, and church on Friday night.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call on Estes Street and arrived to find two buildings fully engulfed in flames.

The response was quickly upgraded to a 5-alarm fire, prompting assistance from multiple crews from surrounding towns. The fire, which started in a home, spread to a church on Chestnut Street.

As of Saturday morning, firefighters remain on the scene, with the buildings still smoldering.

The structures suffered significant damage, including floor and roof collapses, and are expected to be a total loss.

Firefighters also faced challenging conditions, including ice, wind, and freezing temperatures. Video from the scene shows power lines coated in icicles as water hit them.

Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan confirmed that no injuries were reported, but 18 people were displaced due to the fire. Sullivan also stated that the entire block of Estes Street was evacuated as a precaution.

The Salvation Army and the Red Cross are assisting those displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

