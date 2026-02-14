Crews battle two fires overnight in North Attleboro

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. — Firefighters in North Attleboro battled two significant house fires overnight.

According to Chief Christopher Coleman, around 12:12 a.m. on Saturday, North Attleboro Fire Department received a report of a house fire with the possibility of two residents trapped inside at 50 Oakhurst Street.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire in the wall which extended to the attic of the multi-family home. A second alarm was quickly struck.

Two residents were found on the second floor and were able to exit with the assistance of North Attleboro Fire and Police.

The fire was under control within 25 minutes of the crew’s arrival, and there were no injuries reported.

Mutual aid was provided by the Attleboro, Foxborough, Mansfield, Seekonk, and Cumberland, Rhode Island, fire departments. The Mansfield Emergency Management Agency also responded to the scene.

While firefighters were responding to the fire on Oakhurst Street, dispatchers received another report around 1:36 a.m. for a fire alarm at 60 Wendy Drive. When crews arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the house with a large fire in the basement.

A third alarm was struck, and brought crews from the Wrentham, Norton, Norfolk, Walpole, Plainville, Rehoboth, Franklin, Easton and Pawtucket, Rhode Island, fire departments. The Providence Canteen and Mansfield Emergency Management Agency provided relief for firefighters.

The fire was under control within 45 minutes, and there were no injuries.

The fires remain under investigation, and they do not appear suspicious. Both families for both homes were displaced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

