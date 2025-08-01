Crews battle smoky fire in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Several South Shore towns helped to extinguish a fire in Marshfield on Friday morning.

Officials responded to the area of Ocean Street around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a building fire.

Arriving companies found heavy smoke and flames and requested a 2-alarm response. Firefighters from Duxbury, Hanover, and other surrounding towns provided mutual aid.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Firefighters are currently on scene investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

Hanover Firefighters are providing mutual aid assistance to the Town of Marshfield for a 3rd Alarm Fire at 291 Ocean... Posted by Hanover MA Fire Department on Friday, August 1, 2025

