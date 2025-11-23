Crews battle large mulch, brush fire behind North Shore landscaping business

NEWBURY, Mass. — Firefighters from multiple communities battled a large mulch and brush fire behind a landscaping business early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to GSC Outdoors at 90 Newburyport Turnpike in Newbury just before 7 a.m. for reports of a brush fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames coming from a massive mulch pile — roughly 100 by 200 feet — containing leaves and debris, according to the Newbury Fire Department.

Fire departments from Salisbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Rowley, Newburyport, Ipswich, and Groveland responded to assist.

The fire was quickly contained and extinguished. By 8:30 a.m., all mutual aid partners had cleared the scene, though Newbury crews remained to douse hotspots and prevent reignition.

Officials believe the fire started naturally due to the size and contents of the pile.

No injuries were reported.

