Crews battle fast-moving brush fire in Raynham

RAYNHAM, Mass. — Firefighters from several communities battled a fast-moving brush fire in Raynham Friday night.

The Raynham Fire Department responded to the area of Cobb Street around 7:45 p.m. after receiving a report of an unattended campfire.

When crews arrived, they found a significant brush fire that was spreading rapidly because of the wind.

Firefighters faced difficulty reaching the fire and had to clear brush and trees to create a path to the flames.

Crews extinguished the flames and remained at the scene monitoring hot spots until about 11:30 p.m.

“The rate at which this fire was spreading and the outside conditions, made this fire extremely difficult to put out,” Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita said. “Without our mutual aid partners, this fire could have spread even further.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group