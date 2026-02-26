Crews battle 4-alarm fire at historic New Hampshire home

RYE, N.H. — Crews battled a 4-alarm fire at a historic home in New Hampshire on Thursday morning.

At approximately 8:27 a.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to 50 Red Mill Lane for reports of a structure fire, Rye Fire Chief Mark Cotreau said in a statement.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the first and second floors of the home.

“Crews immediately began an aggressive attack on the fire,” Cotreau said.

Rye, N.H. fire (Rye, NH Historical Society)

Firefighters faced challenges while fighting the fire, due to heavy snow totals from recent winter storms, he said.

The fire went to four alarms to bring additional resources to the scene.

“Our thoughts are with our neighbors affected by today’s fire on Red Mill Lane in Rye,” Rye Historical Society said in a post on Facebook on Thursday.

President Franklin Roosevelt once stayed at the home while visiting friends in the area, according to the society.

