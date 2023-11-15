Credit card skimmers found at Market Basket stores in Mass., NH, police say

CONCORD, N.H. — Police are urging shoppers to check their bank statements after credit card skimmers were recently found at Market Basket stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

A credit card skimmer was discovered at the checkout at the Market Basket and Walmart on Storrs Street in Concord, New Hampshire, in October, according to the Concord Police Department.

On Monday, Concord police shared surveillance images of suspects who allegedly installed skimming devices on point-of-sale card readers at the stores.

The skimming device ring has since expanded to at least four additional stores across the region.

Concord police confirmed to Boston 25 News on Wednesday that credit card skimmers were also found at the following Market Basket stores:

Nashua, New Hampshire (10/27/2023)

Somerville, Massachusetts (10/27/2023)

Reading, Massachusetts (10/26/23)

Haverhill, Massachusetts (10/26/2023)

“Similar incidents are being investigated by law enforcement agencies throughout New England,” the department said in a statement. “Based on the functionality of the devices, sensitive information from credit and debit cards is obtained by the device and relayed to a third.”

A “telltale sign” with the skimmers in question is that the chip reader slot is “inoperable and appears “jammed,” causing the customer to swipe the card so that the magnetic reader can steal the card information, police warned shoppers.

Anyone who thinks they’ve been impacted or has information on possible suspects is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

