Crash on Mass. Pike in Auburn sends one to hospital

AUBURN, Mass. — Emergency crews responded to a crash between a car and a dump truck on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn, Friday.

The crash happened at Mile Marker 93 on the Mass Pike, shortly before 8:30 a.m. according to the Auburn Fire Department.

The department posted photos of the crash to social media.

Auburn Mass Pike Crash Crews responded to a crash between a car and a dump truck on the Mass Pike in Auburn, Friday. Photo Credit: Auburn Fire Department

In the photos you can see the vehicle is wedged between the guardrail and the truck.

The driver of the car was entrapped as a result of the crash, according to officials.

Fire crews worked to remove the person from the vehicle. The person was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

