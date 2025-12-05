Crash on Mass. Pike in Auburn sends one to hospital

AUBURN, Mass. — Emergency crews responded to a crash between a car and a dump truck on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn, Friday.
The crash happened at Mile Marker 93 on the Mass Pike, shortly before 8:30 a.m. according to the Auburn Fire Department.
The department posted photos of the crash to social media.
In the photos you can see the vehicle is wedged between the guardrail and the truck.
The driver of the car was entrapped as a result of the crash, according to officials.
Fire crews worked to remove the person from the vehicle. The person was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group