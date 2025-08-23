Crash involving truck hauling wood chipper shuts down I-95 in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. — A truck hauling a wood chipper crashed on Interstate 95 in Woburn on Saturday afternoon, prompting troopers to close the highway to traffic.

A two-axle, six-wheel truck with a two-axle wood chipper overturned on the northbound side of the highway shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

“The crash resulted in wood chips on the roadway,” a state police spokesman said in a statement. “For the safety of motorists and first responders, officials closed all travel lanes and diverted traffic into the breakdown lane.”

A heavy-duty tow was requested to clear the scene.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Section.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

