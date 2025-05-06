Cracking the code: How to beat ATS resume screening bots and land a job interview

ORLANDO, Fla. — Landing a job isn’t just about a great resume, it’s about getting past the first hurdle: an Applicant Tracking System or ATS. According to recent studies, 99 percent of all Fortune 500 companies use ATS platforms on a regular basis. Why? Well, it’s the first stop for your resume, and a bad resume could spell the end of your dreams of getting an interview.

An ATS scans your resume to determine if it makes the cut for a recruiter’s review. Three out of four get filtered out before a recruiter even sees them.

But small tweaks can make a big difference. Keep your layouts either in an F-pattern or Z-pattern.

Avoid cluttered designs or images. Many applicants get rejected because ATS can’t read their resumes. Keep your layout simple and clear. Keywords are key! Employers use ATS to search for specific words in resumes. Read the job description and note those words and be sure to include them in your resume.

Your file type matters! 43 percent of resumes are submitted in an incompatible format. Word Doc is the best choice.

And if you still feel like it’s missing something, my perfect resume has an ATS resume check tool to help you avoid any mistakes.

Want to improve your chances? Stick to simple fonts like Arial or Times New Roman and skip the graphics! Many ATS systems can’t read them properly, and that could cost you the interview.

