Cracked windshield on airplane prompts emergency diversion to Logan Airport

BOSTON — Passengers were delayed on their international flight Wednesday night when their plane sustained a cracked windshield, according to authorities.

Massachusetts State Police say around 9:46 p.m., an American Airlines flight was diverted to Logan Airport due to a crack in the plane’s windshield. An alert 2 emergency was called and at 10:14 p.m., the flight landed without incident.

The plane was taxied to the gate under its own power.

In a statement, American Airlines said:

“On Feb. 28, American Airlines flight 94 with service from New York (JFK) to Madrid (MAD) diverted to Boston (BOS) due to a maintenance issue. The flight landed safely and the aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team. Customers will re-depart for MAD tomorrow on a replacement aircraft. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience this has caused.”

Passengers were told they would be put up in hotel rooms overnight and receive food vouchers, according to airline reps. They will continue their travel at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning.

#BreakingNews‌ @AmericanAir flight 94 diverted to Boston from JFK en route to Madrid after a cracked windshield was found. Passengers being told they will be getting hotel vouchers and food vouchers and to leave tomorrow 8am. @boston25 @BostonLogan @JFKairport pic.twitter.com/gJFoPy6rBq — Chetan Rakieten (@chetanrakieten) February 29, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

