Coyote that attacked Fall River woman walking her dog tests positive for rabies, police say

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A coyote that attacked a 54-year-old woman in Fall River earlier this week has tested positive for rabies.

The woman was walking her dog outside South Winds Apartments at 5:45 a.m. Monday when the coyote bit both her legs and left arm.

While officers were at the apartment complex, police received another call from the Fall River Country Club that the coyote had tried to attack members of the ground crew.

The grounds crew were able to fend off the attacking animal until officers arrived and shot the animal.

Anyone who may have come in direct contact with the coyote is asked to contact the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at 617-983-6800. Officials say those who did not touch the animal are not at any risk.

The woman was transported to a Rhode Island Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to be treated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

