Couple spots bear chasing moose calf on Maine road

MAINE — A Maine couple got an unexpected wildlife sighting after watching a black bear chase a moose calf along a road in Piscataquis County in Maine.

Todd and Elvia Malcolm of Lincoln had stopped along Telos Road to watch a cow moose.

The moose repeatedly called out and moved back and forth along a side road.

Minutes later, a moose came out of the trees and ran toward the couple’s truck, with a large black bear following behind.

“My heart was racing because I did not want to witness the bear catching the calf,” Malcolm told the Bangor Daily News.

After the calf passed the truck, Todd Malcolm drove the vehicle toward the bear, causing it to head back into the woods.

The couple then drove up the side road to check on the animals and found the calf reunited with its mother.

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