Couple scrambles to save wedding after Anna Maria College announces closures

The couple submitted their deposit for the August 1 wedding, and the countdown to the big day was on until they heard an update they hoped was just a rumor. — For Ezekial Diaz and Hannah Tomaino, it was a no brainer that their wedding would be held at Anna Maria College.

“We’ve done so much there, we had our first date. We really fell in love over there at Anna Maria College,” Ezekial said.

The two met and fell in love there and for them, it was a special place that would forever be engraved in their hearts, sealed with their wedding taking place there too.

The couple submitted their deposit for the August 1 wedding, and the countdown to the big day was on until they heard an update they hoped was just a rumor.

“I was confused at first then I was very emotional,” he said.

The college was abruptly closing.

“It just broke my heart because now that we can’t do the wedding of our dreams and now, we’re rushing not only financially but now time wise to get married,” he said.

Ezekial says that is when he sent a few frantic emails inquiring about their wedding reception and finally, he received a response back.

One line that said because of the closure the college would no longer be able to accommodate him.

Ezekial was stunned. Having his master’s degree and working just about every work study job on campus, he felt like he knew the college inside and out.

This was heartbreaking news. Ezekial telling Boston 25 News it’s been both an emotional rollercoaster and a financial nightmare.

“I spent more than 60 hours a week the entire year just to get money to financially deposit and that’s not even considering the DJ and photographer, who is also an alumni and now I’m struggling to get that money back. We spent so much money,” he explained.

After countless emails, he says it was becoming a concern his wedding deposit was also wrapped up in the college’s sudden closure.

Ezekial says he needs the money to secure a new venue and of the more than 50 venues they’ve reached out to, only three are considering accommodating the couple.

A spokesperson for the college answered Boston 25 News’ inquiry to say the couple should be getting their money back by the end of the week.

When asking what was taking so long, the spokesperson explained on top of the closing and commencement, the college was also dealing with cyber issues.

Ezekial hopes the deposit comes through and with a pile of wedding decor sitting in the living room, a space on the family’s picture wall reserved for the happy couple’s wedding photo, and family coming in from other countries for the August wedding, he’s just trying to do whatever it takes for his bride-to-be to have her picture perfect wedding.

“I’m just trying to do the best I can for her. I love her no matter what,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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