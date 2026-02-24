Couple gets married in Boston despite blizzard canceling wedding day

BOSTON — A powerful winter storm may have shut down much of Boston yesterday, but it didn’t stop two people from getting married.

One local couple had been planning to tie the knot at the iconic Boston Public Library, but when the blizzard forced the library to close its doors, they faced a choice: postpone the big day… or get creative.

Instead of canceling, the bride and groom moved their ceremony to the Newbury Hotel just across the street.

And the snow? They turned it into magic.

The newlyweds stepped outside into the flakes, using the winter wonderland as a stunning backdrop for their photos.

They even dropped into the snow—still in full wedding attire—to make snow angels, laughing through the cold and soaking in the moment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

