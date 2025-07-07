Costco recalls dozens of items, urges shoppers to stop using them

Mass. — Costco has recalled nearly a dozen items in recent months and is urging shoppers to stop using them.

The retail company flagged dozens of items from several manufacturers.

The recalled items include power banks, air conditioners, adjustable dumbbells and more.

Customers who bought any of these products should stop using them and contact Costco to see if they are eligible for a refund.

For a full list of recalls, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

