Costco recalls dozens of items, urges shoppers to stop using them

Mass. — Costco has recalled nearly a dozen items in recent months and is urging shoppers to stop using them.
The retail company flagged dozens of items from several manufacturers.
The recalled items include power banks, air conditioners, adjustable dumbbells and more.
- Anker Power Bank (10K, 22.5W) — Model A1257 (Costco Next)
- Danby 8k U-Shape Window Air Conditioner (Item #1498424)
- Michelin Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric Tires Size 185/60R15C
- Bridgestone Blizzak 6 Tires
- Anker Powercore 1000 Power Bank (Costco Next)
- BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells
- Midea U-Shape Window AC’s (Item #’s 1572673, 1657921, 1677429, 1768985, 2677450, and 2677429)
- Topo Chico Mineral Water Glass 18pk - Select Lot Code - Select Locations in Texas and Louisiana (Item #1439351)
- Fresh and Ready Foods Prepared Sandwiches and Salads (Multiple Items) AZ, CA, NV and WA Business Center Locations Only
- Igloo 90 Qt Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler (Item #1356922)
- Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker + Air Fryer (Item #2297950 and #3297950)
- Segway Ninebot Electric Kickscooter (Item #1567456)
- Sublue Underwater Scooter (Item #1462419, 1296402, 1347599)
- Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu - Specific Code - Select Locations in the MidWest and South East (Item #1729556)
Customers who bought any of these products should stop using them and contact Costco to see if they are eligible for a refund.
For a full list of recalls, visit the link here.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
