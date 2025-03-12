Costco opens new store in Massachusetts

SHARON, Mass. — Costco is expanding its wholesale warehouse’s footprint with a new store in the Bay State.

The Washington state-based chain’s newest Massachusetts location started welcoming customers at 160 Old Post Road in Sharon at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Sharon store is Costco’s seventh location in Massachusetts, 620th in the United States, and 900th location globally.

Costco also plans to open two new locations in Texas and one in Michigan this week.

A membership is required to shop at Costco. Annual fees range from $65 to $130.

