World Cup trophy arrives in Massachusetts as state prepares for summer crowds

NEEDHAM, Mass. — While the World Cup is less than two weeks away, the sport’s most coveted prize has already arrived in Massachusetts.

Governor Maura Healey unveiled the World Cup Trophy in Needham on Friday morning as part of its nationwide tour ahead of summers games.

Massachusetts will be home to seven of the 104 matches scheduled to take place in Foxborough at Gillette Stadium (or Boston Stadium as it will be known).

The first match is set to take place on June 13.

The trophy will be presented to the champions following the final match on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

State leaders are also considering ways to enhance the fan experience during the World Cup.

Governor Healey is supporting a proposal that would allow bars and restaurants to extend alcohol sales by an additional hour during the tournament.

Earlier this month, a Fall River lawmaker introduced legislation that would let cities and towns extend alcohol sales until as late as 3 a.m.

The proposal would also allow local officials to designate public areas where drinking could be permitted during the same timeframe.

In addition, restaurants and bars with existing liquor licenses could apply for temporary permission to sell alcohol off-premises.

The proposed changes would only be temporary, running from June 1 through August 31, and are designed to accommodate the influx of fans expected during the World Cup festivities.

Governor Healey said she hopes the proposal moves forward, calling it part of creating a memorable experience for visitors and residents alike.

Rhode Island lawmakers have already passed a similar measure for bars and restaurants in that state.

The bill is now awaiting the governor’s signature and would apply only to certain World Cup matches scheduled between June 11 and July 3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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