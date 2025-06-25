Convicted serial bank robber accused of robbing Weymouth bank at gunpoint

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man convicted of robbing five banks across the Bay State has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Weymouth bank in 2024.

Glenn Legere, 46, of Quincy, was charged with one count of armed bank robbery, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said Wednesday.

Authorities arrested Legere on Wednesday morning. He was ordered detained during his appearance in federal court, pending a hearing scheduled for July 8, Foley said.

Surveillance video captured a Jeep Grand Cherokee registered to Legere that prosecutors allege he used in the Weymouth bank robbery.

Accused serial bank robber Glenn Legere arrested (US Attorney's Office)

At approximately 4:52 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2024, police were dispatched to a Santander Bank branch in Weymouth for a reported bank robbery.

A bank teller told police that as employees were preparing to close the bank, a man wearing a sweatshirt, baseball hat, face covering and gloves entered the bank through the main entrance.

The suspect approached the victim teller’s window, removed a black firearm from the front pocket of his sweatshirt, opened a black cloth bag and demanded all the money, Foley said.

As the bank teller handed the suspect money from the cash box, the suspect allegedly yelled words to the effect of “I need money,” “I want the money” and “I don’t play,” Foley said.

A few times, the suspect pointed the firearm directly at the bank teller, prosecutors allege. The suspect ran towards other teller windows, gesturing towards the cash box areas and demanding more money, but the victim teller explained that there was no more money and displayed an empty cash drawer.

The suspect then left the bank with approximately $947 in stolen cash, prosecutors allege.

According to court documents, investigators reviewed surveillance video footage that showed a silver or grey Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by the suspect to and from the robbery location.

Cameras in Quincy captured the Jeep Grand Cherokee, allegedly registered to Legere, immediately before and after the robbery.

Legere has multiple prior convictions for committing armed and unarmed robberies, Foley said.

In 2011, he was convicted of armed robbery in Norfolk Superior Court and sentenced to three to five years in state prison.

In 2010, he was convicted of armed and unarmed robbery of banks in Braintree, Hanover, Duxbury and Plymouth, and sentenced to three years in state prison.

Investigators said they recovered a firearm and some of the clothing believed to be used by Legere during the bank robbery in Weymouth in 2024.

If convicted of the latest charge of armed bank robbery, Legere faces a sentence of up to 25 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

