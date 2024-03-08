Convicted rapist shot and killed 25-year-old woman, then himself in popular Boston hotel, police say

BOSTON — Investigators on Thursday identified the victims of a murder-suicide who were found in a room at a popular hotel in Boston in late February.

Officers responding to the Moxy Boston Downtown at 240 Tremont Street in the Theater District shortly before 12:30 p.m. on February 26 found a woman and man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

Aanya Vinay, 25, of Brookline, and Keith Ashby, 43, of Boston, were both pronounced dead in a room on the 13th floor of the hotel.

Police said an investigation into their deaths revealed that Ashby fatally shot Vinay before turning the gun on himself.

According to the Sex Offender Registry Board, Ashby was registered as a Level 3 offender at the time of his death after being convicted of aggravated rape in 2007.

Keith Ashby Moxie's hotel shooting (Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board)

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Vinay’s death a homicide and Ashby’s death a suicide.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

