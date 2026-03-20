Convicted offender in New Hampshire indicted for having child porn again, feds say

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man previously convicted of having child pornography has been indicted on a new, similar charge, the U.S. Attorney said Friday.

Marc Jacques, 52, formerly of Newbury, was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan said in a statement.

According to the charging and other public documents, Jacques pleaded guilty on March 18, 2024 to one count of distribution of child sexual abuse material.

On Sept. 9, 2024, a judge sentenced Jacques to 60 months in federal prison and ordered him to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on or before Dec. 2, 2024.

While Jacques was still on release, prosecutors said a U.S. Probation Officer saw Jacques had engaged in unauthorized activity on electronic devices that were subject to monitoring software.

The probation officer then recovered an unauthorized thumb drive that Jacques maintained at his Newbury home.

A subsequent federal search warrant executed on the drive led to the recovery of videos depicting child sexual abuse, prosecutors said.

Jacques was arrested for a bail violation arising from the new conduct on Oct. 18, 2024, and began serving his original 60-month sentence.

If convicted of the new charge, he faces a sentence of not less than 10 years and not more than 20 years in prison, at least 5 years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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