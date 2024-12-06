Convicted felon arrested following high speed chase in New Hampshire

Manchester, N.H. — Following a high-speed chase on Thursday, December 5, night, Manchester police announced that they have arrested the man who is a convicted felon.

Around 9:45 P.M. Police were on patrol in the area of Auburn and Union Street when they noticed a car being operated erratically, police attempted to pull over the vehicle but the driver wouldn’t stop.

The driver of the vehicle ignored any kind of road safety, making his way towards the NBT bank parking lot and moving onto the train tracks. The car then became stuck on the tracks, making the driver abandon the vehicle and run on foot. The driver was apprehended by police and taken into custody.

The driver, 33-year-old David Previe of Raymond, New Hampshire, was charged with:

Reckless Conduct- Deadly Weapon

Possession of a Controlled Drug

Disobeying an Officer

Traffic Control Device Violation

David Previe (Manchester Police Department)

Just one week prior, Previe was arrested with a loaded firearm.

Previe was placed on preventative detention pending a hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

