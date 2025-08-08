Convicted child rapist from Portugal arrested in Fall River, ICE says

BOSTON — A Fall River man earlier convicted of child rape and other crimes against minors has been arrested by federal authorities.

Dennis Costa, 66, a native and citizen of Portugal, was administratively arrested on July 29 at his home in Fall River, ICE Homeland Security Investigations New England said in a statement on Friday.

Costa was convicted on Nov. 25, 1991 of rape and abuse of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age, federal officials said.

Dennis Costa (ICE)

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and required to register as a sex offender in Massachusetts.

Costa entered the United States as a lawful permanent resident on or around Jan. 26, 1969, federal officials said.

He will be held in ICE custody pending a hearing before an immigration judge.

